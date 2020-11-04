Wallowa County passed 60 cases of COVID-19 when the county was reported to have three more cases Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The new cases, which came on a day Oregon had its second-highest total of 597 cases, moved the county total to 61.
The positivity rate in the county has increased to nearly 4.6%, closing in on the state's positive rate, which is nearing 5.1%. Close to 21% of the state has been tested, and in Wallowa County a little more than 18% of residents have been tested.
There are 47,049 reported cases in the state, and 705 fatalities attributed to COVID-19. The survival rate of known cases in Oregon is 98.5%.
