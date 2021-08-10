Wallowa County has passed 270 COVID-19 cases after eight new cases were reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday, Aug. 10. That comes on the heels of Monday's report of seven new cases from over the weekend. The count of total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 271 according to OHA data, though this most recent surge in cases is the worst since the pandemic started.
Since reporting its 200th case on July 19, the county has had 72 new cases in just over three weeks, and seen its highest (10 on July 30) and third highest (eight on both Aug. 5 and Aug. 10) single-report totals.
The Tuesday total was among 2,329 new cases in Oregon, though some of those cases were from over the weekend, according to OHA. There were more than 3,300 new cases on Monday from over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.