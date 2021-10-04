ENTERPRISE — The month of September saw slightly fewer COVID-19 cases in Wallowa County than August, which had recorded the highest monthly total to date.
October, though, got off to a potentially rough start — and showed another milestone.
The Oregon Health Authority reported four COVID-19 cases in the county on Oct. 1. With those cases being part of the September tally, the month ended with 163 cases.
Monday, Oct. 4, OHA reported 20 more cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, which brought the overall total now 19 months into the pandemic to 602. There were no new deaths in the latest report, keeping the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 at 12.
Wallowa County’s September total — and daily average of 5.43 cases per day — were just below August, which saw 180 cases and a rate of 5.81 per day.
Still, both months saw more cases in the county than what was recorded during the first year of the pandemic, and the combined total of the two months — 343 — was more than the combined total of cases by the end of July.
Hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19 have inched downward, and the Monday report shows there were 769, with 207 being in the ICU.
In Region 9, however, OHA data showed 37 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on both Oct. 3 and 4, a pandemic high.
The COVID-19 vaccination rate in the county has neared 55%, per OHA data. Through Oct. 2, a total of 3,913 people had received at least one dose, with the rate being 54.7%. Of those 18 and older, its, 3,738 people, or 64.9% of that group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.