Wallowa County has been one of the regions of the state least-hit by COVID-19, but late Tuesday, Jan. 26, Oregon Health Authority reported one more case of the coronavirus, which is the 100th in the county since the start of the pandemic last year.
Only three counties have had fewer cases, and one of those — Wheeler — is the only county with a county-wide infection lower than Wallowa's 1.4%. The county remains at three deaths.
The case was part of 796 new cases and 22 more deaths attributed to the virus, raising the totals to 139,355 cases and 1,904 deaths.
The vaccine has continued to reach more people, as now 325,473 doses have been administered throughout the state. In Wallowa County, 710 people have received the vaccine, with 32 of them having received both doses for full immunization. More than 17,000 were added to the register Thursday.
