ENTERPRISE — The Oregon Health Authority announced the ninth and 10th positive COVID-19 cases in Wallowa County on Tuesday, June 30.
According to a press release, these individuals are in their 50s and 60s. They are not hospitalized and are isolating at home while recovering. Investigation is ongoing to identify potential contacts.
On June 29, the OHA reported the state total of COVID-19 cases as 8,485. There were two new deaths, bringing the death total to 204.
Oregon’s 203rd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 27. She had underlying medical conditions. Oregon’s 204th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 17 and died on June 27. He had underlying medical conditions.
