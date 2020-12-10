Wallowa County had its first reported case of COVID-19 in eight days, as a single case reported Thursday, Dec. 10, raised the county's overall total to 73 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
It's only the second case reported in Wallowa County in the month of December, as the trajectory of cases in has slowed drastically since mid-November, when the case total nearly doubled in a four-week span.
Oregon continues to post high case counts. The state had 1,586 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 13 deaths, bringing the state totals to 89,838 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,123 deaths.
