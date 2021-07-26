ENTERPRISE — There were 12 new coronavirus cases reported in Wallowa County in the past five days, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday, July 26.
The largest single-day count came Thursday, July 22, when five were reported. Another seven cases were reported over the weekend, the OHA said in a press release.
There were no coronavirus-related deaths in the county during the reporting period.
The OHA does not give detailed information on where in the county or who was involved in the reported cases.
