SALEM — Wallowa County has surpassed 1,000 cases of COVID-19, and has had its worst month in terms of case count with still a week to go in January.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the county in its Monday, Jan. 24 report, with the total moving Wallowa County to 1,020 cases during the pandemic.
The county has already reported more than 220 cases during January, far ahead of the 180 cases in August 2021. The county is averaging close to 10 new cases a day in January.
The OHA has reported 141 cases in Wallowa County just in the last 10 days.
The county has not reported any new deaths during January, including on Jan. 24, with the total staying at 13.
The total was among 19,400 cases reported over the weekend in Oregon and 17 deaths. There have been 590,270 cases and 5,953 deaths.
As of Jan. 24, there were 1,045 COVID hospitalizations in Oregon, including 30 in Region 9, the highest total of the latest spike.
