The Oregon Health Authority reported 19 cases of COVID-19 in Wallowa County in its most recent update on Tuesday, Sept. 7, which was the combined total of the previous four days. It brings the total in Wallowa County to 464. That total includes 45 already in the month of September, and comes after 23 were reported on Friday — the highest one-day report to date.
In Oregon during those four days there were 5,821 cases and 54 deaths reported. Hospitalizations on Tuesday were at 1,140, down from the previous report, the OHA said.
