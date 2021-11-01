ENTERPRISE — The positive trend in COVID-19 cases continues.
The Oregon Health Authority tallied four new cases in Wallowa County over the weekend in its latest report on Monday, Nov. 1. There were no new deaths reported in the county, with the number remaining at 12.
While the number of cases in Wallowa County during the pandemic has moved past 700 — that milestone was hit Friday when two cases were reported to move the total to 701 — and inches closer to seeing 10% of residents having at some point contracting COVID-19, the number of weekly and monthly cases is again on the decline. The four cases reported Monday moved the overall total to 705 cases. For the month of October, the total count was 123 cases, down from 180 in August and 163 in September. The daily average for the month was 3.97 new cases a day.
For the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, there were just 12 cases, with the number of cases steadily dropping in recent weeks. The prior three weeks were 49, 21 and 19 cases.
OHA showed no cases in the county its Oct. 26 report, two on both Oct. 27 and 29, and four on Oct. 28.
Wallowa County is inching closer to a 70% vaccination rate. Currently, 66.8% of county residents 18 and older have at least one dose, and 62.8% are fully vaccinated. Of all residents, the numbers are 56.4% and 52.7%.
OHA, in its Oct. 28 breakthrough cases report, noted there have been a total of 95 breakthrough cases in the county.
