Wallowa County has surpassed 140 total cases of COVID-19 as the Oregon Health Authority reported two new cases in the county on Friday, Feb. 19, which puts the count at 141 — with 39 of them coming in the month of February.
The state reported 492 new cases of the virus, but there were no new deaths added to the total. To date, there have been 152,190 cases reported since the start of the pandemic, and 2,149 deaths.
The state also surpassed 755,000 doses of the vaccine administered, and 232,820 people have been fully vaccinated.
