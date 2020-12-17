There were two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wallowa County — one Tuesday, Dec. 15 and one Wednesday, Dec. 16 — but no cases Thursday. The total in Wallowa County — one of six counties in the state in Gov. Kate Brown's low-risk range — is at 76.
Oregon, which likely will surpass 100,000 cases of COVID-19 Friday, added 1,339 new cases Thursday to move to 98,936. There were 21 more deaths, placing the total attributed to the virus since the start of the pandemic at 1,283.
