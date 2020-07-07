WALLOWA — In response to the Wallowa City Council’s decision to not issue permits for an official Independence Day Parade, a grassroots effort led to a “nonparade,” Saturday, July 4, with a hearty turnout.
“We needed something positive,” said Laura Ledgett, who called herself the “nonofficial of the nonparade.”
Ledgett said that when the city posted a notice on its Facebook page that there would be no official Fourth of July Parade, she posted on the page that she was heading up an effort to hold an impromptu parade.
She said she understood the city’s position of not wanting to be in a position of liability, as Mayor Gary Hulse has said.
“We asked anyone interested in a ‘nonparade’ to line up at the usual spot,” she said.
Ledgett estimated there were from 35 to 50 entrants in the parade, along with about a dozen bikers. She said that although the group had no official permit, they did their best to not block traffic and to obey traffic laws. The parade wound down Highway 82, cut over to the truck route and many stayed along to do it all again.
She said that although the parade did receive some negative comments, it was understood that participation was a free choice.
“If people wanted to participate, it was up to them,” she said. “We just wanted them to make themselves safe.”
She said one side benefit was that City Recorder Carolyn Harshfield, who usually organizes the official parade, got to watch instead.
“It was a good change for her,” Ledgett said.
Most of all, with everyone having to social distance over coronavirus, it helped to have an event like the parade.
“It was like a shot in the arm,” she said. “It’s what we all needed.”
