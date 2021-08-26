WALLOWA — Wallowa's jamboree and first football game of the 2021 season have been canceled due to COVID-19, Athletic Director Marvin Gibbs confirmed Thursday, Aug. 26.
"We've got a bunch of kids that have to quarantine," Gibbs said.
He did say, however, the volleyball team, which was set to begin play this week, is still able to compete.
The jamboree in Wallowa, scheduled for Friday, was set to feature the Cougars, Cove and Sherman/Condon. Gibbs said both Wallowa and Sherman/Condon needed to cancel.
The Cougars were also scheduled to face Falls City in the Dufur Classic on Sept. 3. Gibbs said Falls City had to cancel that contest earlier this week.
The home opener for the Cougars now will be Sept. 10 at DeSales in Walla Walla, Washington, though Gibbs said there is some uncertainty there.
"Not going to know whether we'll be able to go to (DeSales) or not," he said. "Won't know about that for a few days."
