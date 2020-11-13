WALLOWA — Wallowa junior high and high school will reopen to in-person teaching Monday, Nov. 16, Superintendent Tammy Jones said in a post on the school district's Facebook page Friday.
The junior high and high school have been closed since Oct. 29, one day after a positive case of COVID-19 was found in the school district. Classes were closed throughout the district the rest of that week, and on Nov. 3 junior high and high school students were moved to comprehensive distance learning. Students in the elementary school were able to return to the classroom Nov. 3.
"As a community, we quickly took the necessary steps to mitigate the spread," Jones wrote in the post. "Many individuals began immediate quarantine, many sought testing, and those with positive test results isolated. We quickly pivoted to a comprehensive distance learning model for our junior high and high school students. We increased our vigilance with hand hygiene, mask wearing, and social distancing. There was zero spread to our elementary school. The Oregon Health Authority and the local health officials applauded these efforts, which quickly controlled the spread."
In all, there were seven cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, Jones said. According to the OHA's weekly report, which includes details on cases of COVID-19 in schools, multiple students and at least one staff member came down with the coronavirus.
Jones said to her knowledge, those who came down with COVID-19 had minor or mild cases of the disease, though she wasn't aware of who all came down with it.
"I don't even know the names of all the people. The early cases had hardly any symptoms," she said.
The superintendent said initial reports from the two weeks of distance learning were positive.
"What I've heard from the high school principal and from teachers is it was much better than last spring. More kids were engaged and attending (and) doing work," she said. "Teachers had set office hours. … Distance learning is never going to be perfect for everyone. Our teachers were prepared. It was seamless."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.