WALLOWA — The Wallowa School District will be closed entirely on Monday, Nov. 2, but will resume educating students Tuesday, according to a Facebook post late Friday afternoon.
The district's elementary school will return to in-person teaching on Tuesday, while the junior high and high school will enter full comprehensive distance learning on Tuesday.
Superintendent Tammy Jones told the Chieftain late Friday that a total of four individuals in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district has been closed since Thursday, Oct. 29, one day after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the school.
In a previous Facebook post, Jones wrote the district was going through several deep-cleaning processes in order to ready the buildings for students.
Wallowa County has reported 51 cases of COVID-19, including two new cases on Friday, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority, and has tested 1,267 individuals — roughly 17.8% of the county's population.
In Oregon, there have been 44,389 reported cases of COVID-19 — including a record one-day high of 600 Friday, and 675 deaths attributed to the virus. Just over 1% of the state has contracted the virus, and 20% has been tested, according to OHA data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.