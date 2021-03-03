Wallowa's first football game, scheduled originally for this weekend against Elgin, has been canceled, Wallowa Athletic Director Mitch Frye said Wednesday, March 3.
The game was dropped, Frye said, after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Elgin School District.
The Observer reported late Wednesday afternoon that through contact tracing, five individuals in Elgin schools had been confirmed as being exposed to the virus. The school also had several absences in recent days due to COVID-like symptoms, the article said.
Wallowa's first game, barring a change, will now be March 11 at Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.