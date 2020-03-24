On page A15 of the March 18 Chieftain we erroneously reported that David and Lee Manuel have purchased the former Ace Hardware building. They have not purchased it, but have leased the space formerly occupied by the hardware store for their museum. The Chieftain apologizes for this error.
Correction
Ellen Bishop
