In the October 16 article titled “Community Center upgrade has unanticipated consequences” the Chieftain stated incorrectly that the Eagle Cap Extreme had moved its Race Central headquarters to Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise after they “balked at paying the increased prices” for rental of the Joseph Community Center. Lynnie Appleton, board member of the EXC, said that the change of venue was due to a need for a larger space for the ECX banquet and other activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.