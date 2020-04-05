On page 1 of the March 25 Chieftain, the horse with Chief Joesph Days court member Destiny Wecks was identified as Fred. The horse's name is Opie. The Chieftain apologizes to both Destiny and Opie for the error.
Correction
Ellen Bishop
