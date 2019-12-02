A correction and an apology from the Chieftain's editor:
In this week's editorial about the ODOT curb project and public engagement I incorrectly attributed a quotation to Enterprise Mayor Stacey Karvoski. Mayor Karvoski did NOT say this, and in fact was not at the meeting. I apologize for this error. The quotation is accurate, but was made by another person at the meeting. ("....especially the merchants, since this construction is going to get in the way of pedestrians and the places where people usually walk. I guess they'll all wait until construction starts in the summer to complain." ) This is sloppy journalism on my part, and I and the Chieftain will work hard to avoid errors in the future.
Also: The Chieftain included the wrong telephone number for Kevin's Tire Shop in Lostine in our Holiday Gift Guide that was a supplement to the Nov. 27 newspaper. The correct number is 541-886-8743. We apologize for this error!
