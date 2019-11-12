In the October 23, 2019 edition of the Chieftain, our story about local hemp grower Shayne Kimball misspelled his name as Shane Kimball.
The Chieftain apologizes for the error. This story, headlined Local hemp farmer gets high crop at high altitude, did not mean to imply that hemp contains any mind-altering properties. In fact, hemp is defined as containing insufficient THC to cause any “high,” as was specifically noted in the story.
