The Chieftain made several errors in its May 13 edition report of the two-vehicle rollover crash west of Lostine. The correct information is as follows:
Robert Wiro was driving eastbound into town. He drove head-on into a 2013 Toyota Sienna driven westbound.
The Jaws of Life were needed to extricate two women from the vehicle. Caroline’s last name is Dawley.
The Chieftain regrets these errors, and has corrected them in the online edition of the story.
