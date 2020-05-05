The April 29 Chieftain story about Joseph Charter School’s gym, stated that there may have been asbestos in the insulation in the main gym building. That was incorrect.
The only place that asbestos was found was in insulation around pipes in the locker rooms.
That insulation is being replaced, along with other portions of the rooms, including the tiles.
The music room received new carpeting, but other classrooms did not receive new floors.
The Chieftain regrets these errors.
