The Chieftain’s Oct. 23 story about the upcoming city ordinance governing ATV operation within city limits, incorrectly reported that City Recorder Lacey McQuead would read only three letters into the record. She plans to read all letters into the record. Also, in the story on the city helping to fund the new clock on the courthouse grounds, Councilman David Elliot was incorrectly identified as Public Works Director Ronnie Neil.
