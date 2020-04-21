The Chieftain wishes to correct the following errors found in the April 15 print edition,:
On page A16, Early morning fire, homeowner Zak Bradshaw moved his tractor from between the house and garage, not from the garage.
On page A9, Sheriff’s FAQ, Sheriff Steve Rogers is 65 years of age, not 67. He has not had or needed knee surgery.
