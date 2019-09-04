The atmosphere in the Wallowa High School Cougars’ gym is relaxed as the volleyball squad, both varsity and JV, work on setting drills with their coach, Janea Hulse. Coach Hulse, in her seventh season, played the sport at Eastern Oregon University. She sets the example for her charges by diving for miscues and endless hustle. Her players respond in kind.
The Cougars have 14 young women out this year. That’s four more than last year’s total, even after the loss of three seniors to graduation. The team includes five freshmen, a new sophomore and new junior.
“I have a pretty new team,” Hulse said. They’re pretty young. Six players are returning from last year, so numbers are improving.” Last year, with only 10 players, the squad did manage to earn a berth in the state playoffs.
This year, the team boasts 14 players. Hulse can work on building a junior varsity that will increasingly supplant and support the varsity. She noted that she had a tough time trying to build a program with only 10 Cougars last year.
Several of the new players are true up-and-comers. Freshmen Libby Fisher and Lyvie Thorne are looking promising. Coach Hulse noted that all the new team members are developing into skilled players, especially considering the differences in intensity between junior high and high school volleyball.
Fisher, one of the up-and-comers, told The Chieftain that she looks forward to contributing to the squad.
“I know I’ll try hard and hope I do good,” she said. “I’ll hustle.”
Hulse pointed to upperclassmen Shanna Rae Tillery, Ashlynn Young, Ella Moeller and Bailey Hafer as team leaders. Young is looking forward to the season and to pushing farther ahead than last year’s squad.
“I think that we’ll have to work on talking more,” she said. “I think this year we’re covering each other defensively, more than past years. I don’t want to call us veterans, but the majority of the varsity team has been playing together for three years, so we’re working together well this year.”
Hulse said the team is working hard on fundamentals.
“It’s all about passing,” she said. “If we can get that solid, everything else, I feel, will come into play. We’re trying to quicken up our offense, so there’s timing issues, but it’s starting to click.”
That said, defense is always uppermost in her mind and that’s what she hopes fans will see.
“I’m hoping they’re going to see a very scrappy, very aggressive, defense,” she said.
The team appears to have boundless energy and a sense of themselves as a unit. Loud outbursts of encouragement, teammate to teammate, are a feature of every practice. Hulse knows that league competition is tough. She named Powder Valley and Joseph as their biggest challenges.
“I believe they’re all going to be tough, but it’s going to matter who’s going to show up on the day,” the coach said. “Any given team can beat anyone on any given day. That’s what I’ve been stressing to the whole team.”
