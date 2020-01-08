The Wallowa Tom Cougs fell out of the tree as they suffered a 42-31 hoops loss to Pine Eagle in their league opener on Saturday, Jan. 4 away game.
Coach Cody Lathrop said the team isn't clicking at the moment.
"It's really frustrating," Lathrop said.
The coach noted that although the team is back at full strength, it hasn't been able to grow.
"It's almost like we're at square one," Lathrop said.
The squad showed snippets of brilliance but couldn't successfully pull it together for a sustained amount of time. The Cougs sustained seven fouls in the first half — all against two players. Lathrop didn't agree with all the calls, especially when the two fouled out almost immediately in the second half.
The team garnered 13 fouls in the latter half of the battle. Still, Lathrop saw room for optimism.
"There's a lot of really good things that we did," he said. "We got a lot of really good looks (at the basket), and we played good defense."
He added that the Spartans only hit two three-pointers over the whole duration and had to work inside for the rest of their points.
"We're a defensive team, and we hang our hats on our defense," Lathrop said. "Our defense hands us a lot of opportunities, and we just need to capitalize on them."
Tristin Bales led the scoring with nine points while Kolby Mandal scored eight.
"We did a lot of good things," Lathrop said. "We still have a lot to work on and we'll never stop working."
The loss left the Cougs with an 0-1 league record and 4-7 overall. They next travel to Elgin to face the Huskies on Friday, Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.