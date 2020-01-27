The Wallowa Cougars men are on a hot streak after two straight wins on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25. The Friday game saw the Tom Cougs taking on the Griswold Grizzlies under less than ideal circumstance: The flu sidelined four of the Cougs’ top six players. Nonetheless, stalwarts Tristin Bales and Zeb Hermens remained unaffected and their presence shepherded the Cougs to a 52-45 shellacking of the Grizzlies.
The replacement players played heads up ball, especially considering their lack of varsity floor experience. Coach Cody Lathrop specifically mentioned sophomore Willie Gibbs’ performance. He also said Zeb Hermens deserved the game ball for playing smart basketball and keeping floor presence up while setting up Bales with the opportunity to make good shots.
The Cougs next met Cove, nailing down a 41-39 win over the Leopards, even if it wasn’t in the most appealing fashion.
“It was uglier than sin,” Coach Lathrop said with only a hint of humor. “It was horrible, or even worse.” He added that there seemed to be a lid on the basket that didn’t allow shots to go in.
Even scoring machine, Tristin Bales, had issues sinking shots, with balls going in and out of the hoop. Although he scored 23, Lathrop said it could have been 50. The coach added it was a game where he hoped to get out alive and go home. Although nearly everyone on the Cougs scored, no one else was in double digits.
“We still got the win, and it set us up in the middle of the pack for the league,” he said.
Lathrop said the squad is working on chemistry between players who have and haven’t played, and the transition is difficult. According to the coach, a number of things need attended for this year as well as preparation for the next and beyond. He added that although the team had a number of things to fix, the players noticed those things and are intent on fixing them.
“In my mind, that’s the first step to creating what we need to accomplish going forward — and we will,” Lathrop said. “I couldn’t feel happier or luckier than to coach this group of kids.”
The week left the Cougs with a 2-4 league record and 6-10 overall. They next play play Joseph at Enterprise High School on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
