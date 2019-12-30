The Wallowa Cougar boys left their lair for Echo High School’s Bouncin’ Cancer tournament over the last week and subjected their hosts to a brutal beating before suffering a beating themselves at the hands of Ione/Arlington.
The Echo Cougars hosted Wallowa on Friday, Dec. 27, only to find their namesakes administering a lesson that showed some Cougars are tougher than others. Wallowa administered a brutal 60-25 beating that left Echo reeling.
Coach Cody Lathrop noted that Echo had a very young team whose efforts couldn’t erase its lack of experience. Despite the score, the coach said the Wallowa team could have played much better.
Tristin Bales led Wallowa with 20 points while guard Zeb Hermens was hot on his heels, pounding 17 through the hoop.
Unfortunately, the evening victory didn’t allow the Cougars much time in their lair as the team didn’t arrive home until after 10 p.m. and faced a long morning’s bus ride for their next battle.
“Needless to say, the kids were very, very tired,” Lathrop said. This showed on the floor as Ione/Arlington mopped the floor with Cougar hides in a 74-31 victory.
“To give our kids credit, they played hard and fought like they always do, but it was like running up a sand hill,” Lathrop said. “It was a hard game, and Arlington is a good team.” He added that the players were so tired from the previous night’s efforts, that the morning bus ride to Echo was uncharacteristically quiet with players trying to catch some snooze time before the morning battle.
Again, Bales and Hermens carried the torch, lighting up the scoreboard with 11 and 8 points respectively. Both Hermens and Ryder Goller led the Cougs in boards.
Lathrop also noted that the slack time of winter break also took its toll on the team rebuilding process. He thought a solid week of practice would find the team more than ready for its next battle.
The weekend left the Cougs with a 4-6 preseason record. They next travel to Pine Eagle to face off against the Spartans on Saturday, Jan. 4.
