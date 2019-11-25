Slow Cooker Pear Honey
This recipe doesn't contain honey but tastes and looks similar to real honey. Oregon is the leading producer of pears in the USA and it’s not uncommon to find pears growing wild next to apples alongside roads in Wallowa County. I love this recipe as it's great on toast, and on good tart yogurt. It also makes a terrific gift.
—Charline Griffith
8 cups peeled, cored and chopped ripe pears, any variety
1/8 tsp salt
1 cup unsweetened pineapple Juice
7 cups granulated sugar
1 cup brown sugar
Combine the pears with ½ cup water and the salt in a slow cooker on high until soft, about 1 hour. Puree in batches in a blender until very smooth. Return the puree to the slow cooker, add the pineapple juice and sugars. Cook on high until the puree comes to a boil, then reduce to low heat to cook for 8 hours (overnight is best), scraping down the sides as needed. The puree will turn a lovely clear golden hue like honey. Ladle into prepared pint jars, secure with rings and lids and process in water bath for 10 minutes.
Note: This recipe works well in a multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, or you can also prepare it in a large, heavy-bottomed pot.
Talking pears and budget cooking with Charline Griffith
My full name is Reta 'Charline' Griffith. I am known by my middle name, Charline. My mother introduced me to a pear which grows wild along some country roads out here. I don't know the type of pear it is, but it appears to be a wild small version of some cultivated pear much like the apples that sprout up alongside the roads as volunteers. This pear only ripens after a late frost unlike the more popular pears sold in the stores. There are at least two pear trees of this sort across the main highway from the rest stop near Minam, the main pull off next to the river.
I am retired from teaching in Hawaii where stretching the budget was necessary as we had a large family. The pear honey recipe calls for a large amount of sugar. I've made batches with five cups [of sugar] with the same amount of pears, and just cooked it longer to thicken.
The secret is using things either in season, or better yet at the end of the season. In Milton-Freewater you can purchase large boxes of pears and a wide variety of locally grown apples from the apple packers. I buy from them every fall and make applesauce, pie filling and just plain apples canned to extend recipes.
One of the things I do is purchase mincemeat pie filling then add whatever fruits are available to double the recipe. I add more spices, apples, pears, even grapes and, of course raisins, to make at least two pies. The same trick can be used to stretch huckleberries.
Editor’s note: Do you have a special recipe for a dish made with local food? Contact Slow Food Wallowas, slowfoodwc@gmail.com for more information. Your recipe may appear in a future column!
