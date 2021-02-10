County has a fourth COVID death; About 550 seniors vaccinated
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County has had a fourth death related to COVID-19 reported by the Oregon Health Authority.
The mortality, reported by the OHA on Saturday, Feb. 6, is an 88-year-old man who died at home Feb. 2. He tested positive on Jan. 8, and according to the OHA press release, had underlying conditions.
The report came on the same day OHA reported three more cases in the county, with another reported Monday, Feb. 8, putting the total at 118. There were 18 cases reported in the past week.
The news of the death comes as more doses of the vaccine are being administered to senior citizens. Wallowa Memorial Hospital reported it received 300 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, WMH Communications Director Brooke Pace said, and on Tuesday, the hospital was able to complete first-dose inoculations not only for Phase 1A and educators, but also for seniors in the 80 and up and 75 and up groups.
Estimates were that around 300 first shots and 60 second shots were given Tuesday, with the second shots completing immunization for those individuals. That would raise the number of people in the county completely inoculated to more than 180.
The next group of eligible people to get the vaccine is the 70-and-up age range. Pace said as of Monday, there were 320 people in that demographic on the waiting list. Another 349 in the 65-and-up group are also on the waiting list.
With the Tuesday vaccinations complete, about 550 seniors have the first dose, and roughly 640 more are on the waiting list. That comes out to about 28% of the county’s seniors getting the first shot, and 60% total either inoculated or on the list to get a vaccine.
Individuals 65 and above who want to be added to the vaccination waiting list are encouraged to call 541-426-5437.
— Chieftain staff
