ENTERPRISE — During a brief meeting Wednesday, Jan. 20, a request for $10,000 from the Wallowa County Transient Tax Fund was approved by the Board of Commissioners to the Wallowa County Fair Board.
The money will go to replace chairs deemed long in need of replacement.
“I think those were the original chairs that were there when the building was built in 1968 or ’69,” Commissioner Todd Nash said. “Part of this is we’ve delayed getting this to the fair board in the past fiscal year.”
When Commissioner John Hillock asked for an update on the fund’s status, Commissioner Susan Roberts said it has $20,032.
They noted that other moneys given to various concerns around the county were from video lottery proceeds rather than transient tax funds.
“This fund will once again be short, so I would suggest that if we choose to put this money to the fairgrounds for new chairs, I would suggest we not spend money for the rest of the year and spend on a yearly basis to allow that fund to be built back up,” she said before the vote.
Roberts then moved to approve the request, which the other commissioners agreed upon.
In another matter, the commissioners made another move toward the approval of a Wallowa County Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIFF) grant. The $200,000 biennial grant goes directly to Community Connection and provides federal funding to support seniors and people with disabilities transportation needs with capital projects, preventative maintenance and purchased services for transportation providers.
The commissioners plan a public meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at the courthouse to discuss and approve two such grants.
