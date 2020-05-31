The goal of the Recycling Task Force is to support the efforts of the county in sustaining the financial feasibility of our recycling program. We know that county resources are limited, and the demands of a dynamic market based recycling program require a high level of programmatic agility. Our goal is not to burden the county government with extra demands, but rather to do the leg work to build the community capacity needed to ensure the recycling program is financially additive to our community.
In this context, the county would continue to manage the recycling program. The job responsibilities of county staff would remain unchanged. The task force will continue in a long-term capacity (as a non-profit or association), to assist the county in improving and maintaining the recycling program by: conducting educational programs, recruiting/managing volunteers, helping expand programs, researching markets & transportation options, fundraising for special projects, and assisting with grant writing (we already have $25,000 available towards a matching goal for special projects, assuming the county is interested in us assuming this role).
For more information and/or to be added to the WCRTF emailing list, send a request to wallowacountyrecycling@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.