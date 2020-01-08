Kay Munsell, 92, formerly of Wallowa County, died at St. Luke's Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho on Tuesday, December 23, 2019. A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring of 2020 at Grandview Cemetery in La Grande (date and time to be announced). Arrangements are under the direction of Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
