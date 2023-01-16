One of Greg Addington’s first jobs out of college involved driving around the state talking with farmers and ranchers on behalf of the Oregon Farm Bureau. Now, nearly 30 years later, he’s returned to lead it. 

In November, Addington, 53, began his new job as executive director of the state’s largest agricultural advocacy and lobbying organization. He oversees an annual budget of nearly $3 million, 12 staff and 32 county farm bureaus representing all 36 counties in the state.

Oregon Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com. Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and Twitter.

