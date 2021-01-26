WALLOWA — An ongoing dispute over a resident of Wallowa who wants to keep horses on his city property came no closer to resolution Tuesday, Jan. 19, when the Wallowa City Council declined to approve a permit to allow him to keep one horse on the property.
The dispute came to a head last summer when Quinn Berry was denied a variance on a city ordinance that requires at least 1 acre per horse. Berry, at the time, had three horses on his less than 2 acres and neighbors complained, prompting the city to send a letter asking him to remedy the situation.
Since then, Berry has found a location for the horses but wants to bring one of them back, according to city Recorder Carolyn Harshfield. Last week, the council considered a permit to allow a single horse under certain conditions, but the city recommended delaying any approval to see if Berry will comply with terms.
In another matter, the city is planning a public meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at City Hall, to hear input on a plan by the Oregon Department of Transportation to alter the intersection at Highway 82 and Whiskey Creek Road. Harshfield said the ODOT wants to make the intersection safer.
In other matters at last week’s meeting, the council:
• Heard a presentation from David Weaver on plans to upgrade an old U.S. Forest Service building in town and its grounds to create a history center there. The effort would require the obtaining of a grant. Weaver asked for and received the council’s support to apply for the grant.
• Adopted resolution to approve the execution and delivery of a $110,000 loan from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to examine and upgrade the city sewer system.
• Approved paying $27,000 toward a new Jaws of Life extraction tool for the fire department.
• Voted to have Karen Josi fill a vacancy on the council.
• Reelected Councilman Joe Town as council president.
