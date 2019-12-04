SALEM — When Oregon residents update their addresses with the Department of Motor Vehicles, they will no longer be required to apply a sticker on their driver license, permit or ID card as of Jan. 1, according to a press release.
The DMV will no longer mail labels with your new address on changes of address received after Dec. 31. Under House Bill 57 passed by the 2019 Oregon Legislature, the state joined the vast majority of states in ending the use of address stickers.
Ending the use of address stickers is estimated to save $550,000 a year in printing and postage costs. That savings will go into the State Highway Fund to support local and state roads.
Oregon law requires driver license, permit and ID card holders to file a change of address with the DMV within 30 days of moving to a new address within Oregon. You can file a change of address for free at OregonDMV.com/dmv2u.
It is important to keep your address up to date with DMV so that you receive vital information such as driver license and vehicle registration renewal reminders. In a traffic stop by law enforcement, officers can ask if the address on your card is current and verify it from their patrol vehicle.
Until this law change, Oregon was one of only three states that required cardholders to place a new address sticker on their license, permit or ID card. As of Jan. 1, only Connecticut and Michigan will still require the use of stickers.
Any time you need to visit the DMV, please first check www.OregonDMV.com to find business hours, locations and wait times for most offices, and to make sure you have everything you need before your visit. You also can do some DMV business, such as renew your vehicle registration, from home at OregonDMV.com.
