When your dog eyes your plate and notices that you have five pieces of turkey left on it, do they see that as “5”, and can they think that if you eat two more, that leaves three for them? That may be exactly what’s going on in their brains, according to new research by Emory University. Dogs use a similar part of their brain to process numbers of objects as humans do
“Our work not only shows that dogs use a similar part of their brain to process numbers of objects as humans do — it shows that they don’t need to be trained to do it,” says Gregory Berns, Emory professor of psychology and senior author of the study.
The study used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to scan dogs’ brains as they viewed varying numbers of dots flashed on a screen. The results showed that the dogs’ brains ( their parietotemporal cortex!) responded to differences in the number of the dots.
That thought process supports the ability to rapidly estimate a quantity of objects in a scene, such as the number of predators approaching or the amount of food available for foraging (or the number of pieces of turkey left for them). Evidence suggests that humans primarily draw on the same region of their brain, the parietal cortex for this ability, which is present even in infancy.
And dogs don’t need training to think about numbers.
Eleven dogs of varying breeds were involved in the current fMRI experiments. The dogs did not receive advance training in recognizing or dealing with numbers of objects.
“We went right to the source, observing the dogs’ brains, to get a direct understanding of what their neurons were doing when the dogs viewed varying quantities of dots,” Aulet says.
Humans and dogs are separated by 80 million years of evolution, Berns notes. “Our results provide some of the strongest evidence yet that numerosity is a shared neural mechanism in virtually all mammals that goes back at least that far,” he says.
Humans are able to build on their understanding of numbers in order to do more complex math. “Part of the reason that (some of us) we are able to do calculus and algebra is because we have this fundamental ability for understanding that we share with other animals,” Bern said. No word (yet) on whether your dog might be able to help you with math, though.
