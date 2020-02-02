When I was the new kid in town
Don Swart just celebrated his 86th birthday—and then spent a few days in the hospital.
Don was the editor-publisher of the Chieftain when I arrived in the county in the summer of 1971. I’ve written about my first days here before, but that was long ago, and many of you readers were not here then, let alone in 1971. Here it is again.
I came to work as a community development worker with the Oregon State University Extension Service. My boss was an old Wyoming cowboy named Chuck Gavin. On my first day of work he slung his feet up on the desk in our second floor courthouse office and asked me where I’d grown up. I said that I’d grown up in Minnesota and California, and was just back from five years in the Peace Corps in Turkey.
“Where’d you start out?” Chuck kept on. I’d barely gotten “Minnesota” out of my mouth and he asked how big a place it was. I guessed that Fosston, Minnesota had about 1500 people. “You might make it here,” he said, then pulled his booted feet to the floor and told me we were going on a trip.
We crossed the street to Homan’s Drug Store and ordered tuna sandwiches from Rosy Reynolds at the fountain and climbed into Chesnimnus District Ranger Keith Zobell’s pickup. And off we went on a 10-hour tour of Wallowa County, from Imnaha to Wallowa, Lost Prairie to Zumwalt. We visited ranchers, farmers, and loggers, old CCC crew-built water troughs and ranger cabins. My low shoes were filled with wheat chaff and stick-tights by the time I got back to the motel.
But I was a happy camper, and my introduction continued over the next few days with trips to Orrin Kirkeby’s bank in Wallowa, Wolfe’s barn in Wallowa, and Marjorie Martin’s office on the first floor of the courthouse—Marjorie was the long-time County Clerk and, according to Chuck, the person who knew the score in the courthouse.
And we met Don Swart at his Chieftain office. I imagine we went there to get the picture and interview with the new agency kid in town, but it ended up with an invitation from Don to take another ride, this one in an airplane. Off we went to the airport, where Don cranked up a small plane and took me on a tour of the country I’d seen from the ground. It was a bigger and more glorious view, with Elgin and La Grande to our west and Hells Canyon to the east. We flew over the Canyon, took a run at the Lake, horseshoeing its mountain and moraine setting.
For the next five years I took extension press releases into Don’s office and had occasional cups of coffee. When we opened the Bookloft in 1976, Harold Marcum came by to get our ads. And when I got the idea to publish books, pressman Terry Hulse talked Don into buying a used paperback book-binder. Terry printed the pages of “Moment Out of Time,” poems by Betty Cornwell, illustrations by Don Gray, Don Swart and I set the pages out on every flat surface in the shop, gathered and collated them up and gave them back to Terry who slapped the cover on and glued them—late into the night after the week’s paper was out.
Don’s woven in and out of my life for the 48 years I’ve lived here. When I joined Rotary 20 or so years ago he was the Man for student exchanges in the entire state, sending and receiving hundreds of students to and from the wide world. Locally, he’s helped with scholarships and served as president, and visited some of our exchange students in Germany and Poland. He and fellow Rotarian Dr. Lowell Euhus also roped me and other Rotarians into the first few Hospital Auction Dinners, and into putting together the Doctor’s House on the hill that has now been used by Oregon Health Sciences Residents for over 20 years. He of course served on the Hospital Foundation Board.
I’m now president of Rotary, and Don rarely misses a meeting or chance to contribute to a cause, applaud a program, or have a conversation with the newest member. He and his wife, Evelyn, have sometimes seemed to carry the club on their backs, packing hoes to the Joseph Triangle Park, serving as the unofficial recruiters for our club, and preaching the gospel of Rotary and its international mission to eradicate polio and serve world peace to anyone who comes to their table.
I had a special introduction to the country, and folks like Don Swart have made it easy to extend the one-year contract I came in with 48 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.