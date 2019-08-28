BOAT WOMEN 250

1 Catch-22

2 Water Otters

3 Rip City

LARGE BOAT MIXED 250

1 Dragon Fuel

2 Castaways

3 Dragons in the Wallowas

SMALL BOAT WOMEN 250

1 Water Otters Small Boat

2 Dragons in the Wallowas Small

Boat Women

3 Catch-22 Small Boat Women B

SMALL BOAT MIXED 250

1 Dragon Fuel Small Boat

2 Catch-22 Small Boat Mixed

LARGE BOAT MIXED ALL 500m

1 Dragon Fuel

2 Castaways

3 Dragons in the Wallowas

LARGE BOAT WOMEN ALL 500m

1 Wasabi Soar

2 Catch-22

3 Sirens

SMALL BOAT WOMEN BEST 500

1 Dragons in the Wallowas Small Boat

Women

2 Water Otters Small Boat A

3 Water Otters Small Boat B

SMALL BOAT MIXED BEST 500

1 Catch-22 Small Boat Mixed

2 Dragons in the Wallowas Small Boat

LARGE BOAT WOMEN BEST

SLALOM Dragons in the wallowas

Stersman Paddler

1 Catch-22

2 Water Otters

3 Wasabi Soar

LARGE BOAT MIXED BEST SLALOM

1 Dragon Fuel

2 Castaways

3 Dragons in the Wallowas

SMALL BOAT MIXED/WOMEN BEST

SLALOM

1 Catch-22 Small Boat Mixed

2 Dragons in the Wallowas Small Boat

Women

OVERALL BEST

1 Dragon Fuel

2 Castaways

3 Dragons in the Wallowas

