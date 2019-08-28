BOAT WOMEN 250
1 Catch-22
2 Water Otters
3 Rip City
LARGE BOAT MIXED 250
1 Dragon Fuel
2 Castaways
3 Dragons in the Wallowas
SMALL BOAT WOMEN 250
1 Water Otters Small Boat
2 Dragons in the Wallowas Small
Boat Women
3 Catch-22 Small Boat Women B
SMALL BOAT MIXED 250
1 Dragon Fuel Small Boat
2 Catch-22 Small Boat Mixed
LARGE BOAT MIXED ALL 500m
1 Dragon Fuel
2 Castaways
3 Dragons in the Wallowas
LARGE BOAT WOMEN ALL 500m
1 Wasabi Soar
2 Catch-22
3 Sirens
SMALL BOAT WOMEN BEST 500
1 Dragons in the Wallowas Small Boat
Women
2 Water Otters Small Boat A
3 Water Otters Small Boat B
SMALL BOAT MIXED BEST 500
1 Catch-22 Small Boat Mixed
2 Dragons in the Wallowas Small Boat
LARGE BOAT WOMEN BEST
SLALOM Dragons in the wallowas
Stersman Paddler
1 Catch-22
2 Water Otters
3 Wasabi Soar
LARGE BOAT MIXED BEST SLALOM
1 Dragon Fuel
2 Castaways
3 Dragons in the Wallowas
SMALL BOAT MIXED/WOMEN BEST
SLALOM
1 Catch-22 Small Boat Mixed
2 Dragons in the Wallowas Small Boat
Women
OVERALL BEST
1 Dragon Fuel
2 Castaways
3 Dragons in the Wallowas
