Steve Tool
One of the most engaging rowing clubs to participate was the Wasabi Paddling Club out of Portland, which is the largest club of its kind in the area, with more than 300 members. Founded in 1993, the club sports seven dragon boat teams and two outrigger canoe teams. The SOAR team (Cancer Survivors and Supporters On A River) is populated only with women cancer survivors and supporters.
The club was easy to spot with their lime-green jerseys and easy camaraderie between members and others. Club secretary, Laura Freeman, said about 70 percent of the team are cancer survivors. The remainder are or have been cancer caregivers or partners.
Freeman said it is the SOAR team’s first year at the race.
Wasabi includes other special teams, including one for sight-challenged paddlers, another for special needs people of all ages, and another for youth.
