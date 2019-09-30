Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures provided a great day for participants in Eagle Cap Shooters Association’s Three Gun Experience (3GE) on Sept. 21.
Participants in the 3GE event shot semi-automatic pistol, semi-automatic rifle and shotgun in three separate competition bays. Each stage presented a different target scenario. All guns and ammunition were provided by the ECSA, which is typical for the 3GE events.
The score for each shooter is a combination of time and accuracy. The shooter who completes each stage with all required target hits and the lowest time wins that stage. Scores from all three stages are then combined to determine the overall event winners.
Jacob Strampe took first place with an overall score of 112.12
Toby LaVine was awarded second place with an overall score of 151.55
Third place was captured by Steve Strampe with an overall score of 152.67
Numerous NRA-certified Range Safety Officers present to ensure a fun and safe event.
