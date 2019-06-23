Jim Morrison and the Doors may have thought the west is the best, but that statement doesn’t ring true for the 1A eight-man all-star football game, where the East team prevailed in a 48-44 heart-stopper of a victory. The battle played out on the artificial turf of the Eastern Oregon University football field in La Grande.
West-side fans and players marred what should have been a friendly rivalry between the two squads. The West players received at least two penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct while their fans also received two similar penalties at a crucial point in the game, which may have cost the squad a victory.
The East won the opening coin toss and elected to kick. An onside kick netted a West-side fumble that the East recovered. Quarterback Gus Ramsden of Wallowa High School scored on two consecutive quarterback keepers.
The West roared right back with a score of their own although the East returned the favor moments later. The first quarter ended with the West up by a 24-20 score due to its successful two-point conversions. The second quarter saw less explosive play and no scoring.
The second half opened with the East side scoring twice, converting one PAT opportunity. The quarter ended with the East-side up 34-24.
The fourth quarter opened with another East-side score with a touchdown but no PAT, for their biggest lead of the game, 40-24. However, the West scored twice as the East-side offense momentarily sputtered, though they returned for a final score and the PAT conversion with only minutes remaining.
The West-side got back on their horse for another score although the East intercepted the attempted PAT. With less than two minutes remaining, the East had a chance to run out the clock but ended up giving the ball back to the West-side. It was at this juncture that West-team fans decided to join their players in less-than-exemplary conduct.
After an intentional grounding call against their quarterback, the West crowd resorted to jeering and personal remarks about the officials. This resulted in a crowd penalty that did not stop West-side fans. They continued their behavior and were assessed another penalty that resulted in a 4th down and 52 yards to go after all was said and done. The West-side offense went down without so much as a whimper while the East took control of the ball and the victory in the remaining seconds.
East-side coach Matt Brockamp, also the Wallowa High School coach, said he was proud of the way his team played and noted that each of his four Wallowa County players put in stellar efforts. Gus Ramsden of WHS played quarterback while his WHS teammates, Austin Brockamp and Michael Diggins sparkled on defense and at center, respectively. Cory Aschenbrenner of Enterprise High School played key roles on both offense and defense.
Ramsden went on to win the Most Valuable Player award overall while Brockamp took away the Most Valuable Defensive Player award for his squad.
Ramsden completed 17 of 33 passes for 212 yards and rushed for 200 more. The offense racked up 583 total yards. Defensively, the squad recovered a fumble and intercepted one pass.
While the east-side played heads-up football and comported themselves in a dignified manner, the squad received at least a half-dozen offensive off-sides penalties that stalled a drive on more than one occasion. Nonetheless, the team comported themselves well, particularly in the face of the lack of sportsmanship displayed by the West-side and their fans.
Coach Matt Brockamp enjoyed the contest.
“It was really one of the most fun football games I’ve ever been part of,” he said. “It was a blast.” He added that the team had only five days to practice together before the battle.
Noting the behavior of the West-side fans, Brockamp said, “They come from a little different world, I guess. We talk about character every day when I coach, and I was proud of our kids. They played with some poise and did a good job. I’m proud of them.” He noted the play of his Wallowa County players.
Austin Brockamp, his son: “I was proud of him for getting selected Defensive Player of the Game. He played physical football and made a couple of really strong tackles.”
Michael Diggins: “He played center the entire game, and he was so solid. I think there was only one snap that he was a little off.”
Coy Aschenbrenner: “He played a really good football game too. He was the first Enterprise player to play in this all-star game. He made good plays on both offense and defense.”
Gus Ramsden. “He played a great football game. He had 14 carries for more than 200 yards rushing. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for a couple of others.”
When told that his players looked like they’d played together all their lives, Coach Brockamp said. “We had some really good athletes. It’s called the all-star game for a reason.”
