All Around Helpers:
Willing to volunteer wherever needed. Indoors or out.
Banner/Sign Placement:
Placing and picking up banners and signs in designated areas
Banquet Team:
Helps banquet coordinator.
Brochure/Banner Distribution:
Hand delivers brochures and handouts to Sponsors, Local Merchants, and Media
Checkpoint Set Up/Take Down:
Assists Checkpoint Managers in hauling in and setting up of remote camp equipment
Communications:
Use ham radios, land line phones, cell phones, internet, and line of sight radios to communicate with the public and other workers.
Crowd Control/Parking:
Provides guidance to public and participants at designated areas.
Dog Handlers:
Assist mushers in team control and safely handle sled dogs at the race start.
Equipment Inventory:
Help inventory, track and repair all race equipment.
Fund Raising/Sponsorship:
Helps the Sponsorship Coordinator solicit new and continuing sponsors for the ECX.
Grant Writing:
Assists the ECX Board of Directors in procuring grant funds.
Media/Public Relations:
Helps with the content, design, and distribution of public relations information
Merchandise Sales:
Helps the Merchandise Coordinator sell ECX merchandise at Race Central.
Office Support:
Works with the Race Central Coordinator during or before the race.
Photographer:
Works with the Public Relations Coordinator to document the race in pictures
Start Chute Area:
Handle dogs, use ATV’s for team control, and co-ordinate safe and timely starts for each team.
Start/Finish Team: Helps the Start/Finish Coordinators set up and take down all the fencing, gates, PA equipment, staging, and special work areas for the start/finish.
Timers/Checkers:
Works at checkpoints logging in arrival and departure times and checks safety equipment carried by the mushers.
Trail Crew:
All trail work is outside in the winter time so proper winter clothing is necessary.
Trail Sign Construction:
Construct trail markers and signs with supplied materials and instructions.
Vet Check:
Help the Vet Check Coordinator set up and supply the vet check areas.
