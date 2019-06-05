Some places find their treasures underground—think Oklahoma, Texas, Kentucky, West Virginia and other places whose economies have long leaned on hydrocarbons. In other settings, treasure – the thing that nurtures and sustains an economy — lies in navigable rivers, deep harbors, fertile soils, or beneficent climates. Wallowa County’s treasure lies in its landscape. The mountains. The canyons. And most of all, the lake.
The presence of antiquated, corroding barrels that may still contain toxic chemicals lurking just beneath the surface of Wallowa Lake is alarming. Even if they prove empty, or at least eviscerated of compounds that we once used cavalierly, but now view with dread, their presence is yet another wakeup call to the fragility and vulnerability of this invaluable resource.
We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to Blue Mountain Divers for finding and reporting those barrels, and to Oregon’s DEQ and to the federal EPA for taking their discovery seriously, and acting to investigate and carefully remove the threat.
This scare should be wakeup call for all of us. It is a frightening glimpse of what could be. Imagine a lake with imperiled water quality. With no fish. With algal blooms. Or a lake surrounded with, choked by, houses that few of us who earn our livings here could ever afford, but leaving our serene landscape forever disrupted.
Like the careful removal of those barrels. the promised transformation of the Yanke property into a publicly-accessible, multi-use, wild and working landscape is another huge and significant step toward preserving a treasure that we all—residents and visitor alike—revere. For the moraines are as much a part of Wallowa Lake as its water, its fish, and its afternoon wind. Our newest commissioner has stepped up to the plate to actively help the Wallowa Land Trust and the other partners on this transaction find the funds needed to complete the purchase.
There remains a source of funding as yet untapped: our pool of visitors. And the individuals in our community.
Suppose at each event, and at each merchant, we had a donation box to help consummate that purchase. Suppose we put on a Save the Moraines benefit concert. Suppose we offered visitors and residents alike a way to contribute, no matter how small, toward conserving our treasure.
Lisa Anderson, one of the divers who found and reported the barrels that lurk beneath the surface of the lake, said “The lake is a gem to be treasured.” She’s right. The lake –in its entirety, moraines and all—is unique and beautiful. Such a creation should be preserved for the future. Thanks to all those working toward this goal. Let’s keep going.
