WALLOWA COUNTY — The Elbow Creek Fire continues to slowly grow, reaching 21,928 acres, according to an update Saturday, July 24, from the Type 1 ODF Incident Management Team 3.
But containment of the fire, which is the second largest in Oregon, is up to 25%.
"Night operations were successful," a press release states. "No substantial growth of the fire was observed. Overall, things are going well with no major concerns for today’s operations."
Crews are working to strengthen "Plan B" contingency lines, the release said.
Crews are also performing small burnout operations to increase containment line security. They are doing this by removing unburned fuels between the line and the fire.
