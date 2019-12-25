Cloverleaf Hall may not look like Santa’s workshop, but for much of the week before Christmas it served as one. On Saturday morning, after days of Santa’s elves (aka FCCLA students from Enterprise High School, 4-H Nez Perce Riders, and VFW Ladies) sorting gifts and wrapping boxes, the BPOE (Elks) Club members, NE Oregon Board of Realtors (Wallowa County Chapter), and others were hard at work loading Santa’s sleighs. Thanks to the generosity of local residents, it’s going to be a Merry Christmas across Wallowa County this year.
More than 150 Wallowa County families received all the fixin’s for a full-fledged Christmas dinner. A sack of toys and gifts for the children in the household went along with the food, said Elks Club member Randy Morgan. The dinners included a (frozen) turkey or, for single households, a roasting chicken. Scott Miller donated 16 boxes of potatoes. Rolls, stuffing, green beans and other ingredients completed the holiday feast, all in proportion to the number of people in the household.
The list of recipients was generated through applications. “We really can’t get lists of those in need from agencies because of HIPPA rules,” Morgan said, “So we advertise and post notices that we are taking applications. Everyone who applies gets a dinner, and age-appropriate toys if there are children. Even if someone were to apply for a Christmas dinner today, or anytime before Christmas, we’d make sure it got delivered.”
The Wallowa County realtors donated $1000 toward the effort. Another $1000 came from the Tree of Giving and other donations, including $400 from the Methodist Women.
Saturday morning, volunteers including Elks members and realtors packed individually labeled food boxes and bags full of toys into a U-Haul bound for Wallowa. The brightly wrapped packages filled the truck. BPOE president Nick Jannuzzi donated its use. Santa (Jack Poulson) and his elves met this oversized, sans-reindeer sleigh at the Wallowa Community Center. His helpers were all members of the local Wallowa biker group—who also do a 4th of July toy run. They transferred the packages into their smaller sleighs, and headed out to deliver them to recipients around the town.
Meanwhile, the elves at Cloverleaf Hall loaded packages of presents and dinners set out on similar missions across the county, from Joseph to Lostine. And although there were no reindeer in sight, t’was a day full of joy and for all, a good night.
(0) comments
