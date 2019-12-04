“No one in Wallowa County should have to go without during Christmas.” That’s a quote from a previous Christmas Basket article by Chieftain reporter Kathleen Ellyn.
Once again, the Enterprise Elks Lodge is partnering with more than a dozen local organizations to help ensure that those in need will have a good Christmas meal, and some presents for the kids, too. The last piece of the equation is the help and generosity of the residents of Wallowa County. Every year, organizations throughout the valley — from 4-H and Family Career and Community Leaders of America to the Veterans of Foreign Wars and granges — contribute in many ways to the Elks (BPOE 1829) Christmas Basket Program. These organizations arrange food drives, help wrap gifts and deliver the goodies. The Christmas Basket program always accepts contributions, which are tax deductible.
This year’s chairman for the Christmas Basket Program is Randy Morgan. Through the program, food baskets containing a basic Christmas dinner are distributed throughout the community. Baskets are scaled to the size of the family.
The Tree of Giving project, which is a way to ensure that all children have a gift for Christmas, is coordinated by Wallowa County Department of Youth Services employees Mandy Decker and Amy Stangel. The names of children up to age 17, and “special gifts” for seniors living alone are collected and Christmas baskets and gifts are wrapped for them. People who wish to be recipients for the Tree of Giving should have their form turned in by today, Wednesday, Dec. 4. These forms may be turned in to Enterprise City Hall, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office or can be mailed to Enterprise Elks, P.O. Box K, Enterprise, OR 97828.
This year’s Tree of Giving is now located in the former Bee Charmed on River Street, which is now also the Enterprise Flower Shop. All children from the same family will be listed on one tag, instead of separate tags for each child. The hope is to ensure that gifts are more equitable for each child in the same family.
The basic premise has not changed. The Tree of Giving was set up in the Enterprise Flower Shop on Monday, Nov. 11, and names (not their real names), ages and gift suggestions were written on tree ornaments. Anyone can stop in and choose a tag from the tree and provide a gift or gifts. Your gift should be unwrapped and in a gift bag with the appropriate tag attached to the gift. This is to make sure the right gift(s) get to the right people. The last day to get your present to the tree is Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Individuals and families have to apply in order to receive a basket. Forms are available at Community Connection, Wallowa Food City, Enterprise City Hall and Building Healthy Families. Be complete in filling out the forms so there will be no mistakes on delivery day, which will be Saturday, Dec. 21. Individuals in need who have not been contacted may do so by calling Randy Morgan at 541-263-0327 before Friday, Dec. 6. Baskets will be wrapped and loaded for delivery at Cloverleaf Hall beginning Wednesday, Dec. 18, and will be delivered Saturday, Dec. 21. Any individuals, couples or families are welcome to come down and help with deliveries.
Contact Morgan at the above phone number, if you wish to help. Also check out the Facebook page, Tree of Giving & Elks Christmas Basket.
People who want to make a monetary donation to the Elks Christmas Basket program may do so by sending a check to: Elks Christmas Basket Program, BPOE 1829, P.O. Box K, Enterprise, OR 97828.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.