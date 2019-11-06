On Saturday, November 9, the Enterprise Elks will host a dinner for Wallowa County veterans. This dinner will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Enterprise Elks Lodge, at 211 W North St. The cost for non-veterans is $10. Proceeds from the evening will benefit local Veterans’ programs.
The Elks are committed to honoring veterans and their service, and this is one of the ways we honor veterans for Veteran’s Day. The Elks established the Elks National Veterans Service Commission in 1946, with the pledge, “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.” The Elks nationwide have made serving veterans in need a special focus.
